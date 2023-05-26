“Kidnapping in Adamawa” today : The Whistler Newspaper reports Police successfully rescuing two pastors from kidnappers in Adamawa

The Whistler Newspaper: Adamawa Kidnappers Foiled in Attempt to Abduct Two Pastors Rescued by Police today 2023.

Police in Nigeria’s Adamawa State have dislodged criminal hideouts in an operation to rescue two pastors who were kidnapped two days earlier. One of the bandits was killed and the police recovered one AK-47 rifle, handsets, chains, charms, and other items. The pastors were rescued from their captors.

