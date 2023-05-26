Kidney Infection Treatment: Understanding Kidney Infections

A kidney infection, also known as pyelonephritis, is a serious medical condition that occurs when harmful bacteria enter and infect the kidneys. The infection typically starts in the bladder or urinary tract and spreads upwards to the kidneys. Kidney infections can cause significant discomfort and may lead to complications if not treated promptly.

Symptoms of kidney infections include fever, chills, nausea and vomiting, generalized discomfort in the abdomen, discomfort or throbbing in the lower back, needing to urinate more than normal, painful or burning sensation during urination, presence of blood or pus in the urine, cloudy or foul-smelling urine, and diarrhea.

Kidney infections typically result from the invasion of bacteria or viruses into the kidneys. The majority of kidney infections start as a bladder infection that travels up to infect one or both kidneys. Urinary tract obstructions, weakened immune system, catheter use, pregnancy, vesicoureteral reflux, and sexual activity are some of the risk factors that increase the likelihood of developing a kidney infection.

To diagnose a kidney infection, healthcare professionals typically employ a combination of methods to assess symptoms, conduct physical examinations, and perform diagnostic tests such as urinalysis, blood tests, and imaging studies. Antibiotics are typically the first-line treatment for a kidney infection. Even before receiving diagnostic test results, healthcare providers may prescribe an antibiotic that targets the most common types of bacteria that cause kidney infections. It’s important to take the entire prescribed course of antibiotics, even if symptoms improve.

To help prevent kidney infections, individuals can maintain good hygiene, stay hydrated, avoid holding in urine, wipe properly, avoid using irritating feminine products, wear breathable underwear, and treat urinary tract infections promptly. Timely treatment can help prevent the infection from spreading to the kidneys.

Kidney infections, if left untreated or if they become severe, can lead to complications such as kidney scarring, chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure, sepsis, and kidney failure. By preventing kidney infections, individuals reduce the risk of these potential complications.

Living with kidney infections can be challenging, but with proper treatment and lifestyle adjustments, it is possible to manage the condition and help prevent complications. It is important to follow healthcare providers’ prescribed treatment plan, which may include taking antibiotics, staying hydrated, and practicing good hygiene. Regular follow-up visits with providers are crucial to monitor kidney function and address any concerns or complications that may arise.

In conclusion, kidney infections are a serious medical condition that requires prompt attention and treatment. Individuals can take steps to prevent kidney infections and reduce the risk of potential complications. It’s important to consult with healthcare professionals for personalized advice and treatment.

News Source : Sarah Jividen, RN

Source Link :What Is a Kidney Infection?/