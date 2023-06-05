“Kids Art Display Frames” : “Changeable Art Frames for Kids’ Artwork: Front-Opening Display and Storage Solution for A4 Pictures, Perfect for Home, Office, and Children’s Art Projects – Set of 2 Wood Frames”

A2Z Kids Art Frame Set – Front-Opening, Changeable, and Display Ready – Perfect for Children’s Art Projects, Home Office, or Drawing Storage – Made of Durable Wood – 2 Pack Set



Kids Art Frame is a versatile and practical solution for parents who want to display and store their children’s artwork. The frame is designed with easy operation in mind, featuring a magnetic closer switch that makes opening and closing a breeze. Additionally, the frame comes with four sawtooth hooks on the back that allow for horizontal or vertical placement, making it easy to find the perfect spot to display your child’s masterpiece. The Front Opening Frame also comes with pads and adhesives for secondary fixation, ensuring that your child’s artwork stays securely in place.

In terms of capacity, the Kids Art Frame is impressively spacious. Measuring 13 × 9.6 × 1.4 inches, the frame can store approximately 50 -150 pieces of art depending on paper thickness. The Front Opening Art Frame uses dual fixed picture paintings and black elastic strap with metal pins to stabilize the display of artwork, ensuring that it stays secure and protected. With this frame, you can easily rotate your child’s artwork, preserving their creativity and memories.

The Kids Art Frame is not just a practical solution for displaying and storing your child’s artwork, it’s also a perfect gift for any occasion. Whether it’s a birthday, housewarming day, or Christmas gift, the Front Opening Display Frames express your care and love. It’s a thoughtful and heartfelt way to show your appreciation for the hard work and creativity of your child.

Finally, the Kids Art Frame is versatile and multifunctional, making it perfect for displaying a wide range of items. The Front Opening Picture Frame allows you to make your own unique artwork to brighten up your life, suitable for displaying children’s drawings, photos, postcards, scrapbooks, concert tickets, collectibles, or any keepsake. The frame is designed with a modern and sleek style that complements any decor, making it a stylish addition to your home or office.

In conclusion, the Kids Art Frame is a must-have for any parent who wants to display and store their child’s artwork in a safe and stylish way. With its easy operation, spacious capacity, and versatile design, it’s the perfect solution for preserving your child’s creativity and memories. Whether you’re looking for a thoughtful gift or a functional addition to your home or office, the Kids Art Frame is the perfect choice.



