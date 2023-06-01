“Kids Art Frames” : “Alimtois Kids Art Frames – Set of 2 Front-Opening Frames for 100 A4 Pictures, Perfect for Displaying Changeable Children’s Art Projects, Drawings, and Artworks in Home or Office (Black)”

“Alimtois Kids Art Frames, Set of 2 – Front-Opening Frames Hold up to 100 A4 Pictures, Ideal for Children’s Art Projects and Drawings, Easily Changeable, Perfect for Home or Office Decor (Black)”



Price: $49.95

(as of Jun 01,2023 13:04:50 UTC – Details)





Alimtois Kids Art Frames are a great solution for parents who want to display their children’s artwork in a stylish and organized way. The front-opening design of these frames allows parents to easily change out the artwork, providing a changeable art gallery for their child’s creations.

These frames are perfect for parents who are looking for a way to display their child’s artwork in a way that is both practical and visually appealing. With the ability to hold 50-100 A4 pictures, parents can easily rotate their child’s artwork on a regular basis, providing a fresh new look to any room in the home.

One of the best features of these frames is the fact that they double as an art frame to display children’s latest creation, while also holding their cherished memories. This is an added plus for parents who want a way to display artwork that is both functional and sentimental.

The natural wood finish of these frames adds a touch of class to any wall. The frames are easy to install, with two hooks positioned on the back of the frame for easy hanging. This makes it much safer on the wall and allows for easy replacement of pictures.

Parents should be aware that the frames come with acrylic display panels that are protected by semi-transparent films on both sides. To ensure the best presentation quality of your art pieces, it is important to remove the protective films from both sides of the acrylic display panels after receiving the frames. Leaving the protective films on the display panels may result in a semi-transparent or seemingly scratched appearance, which can affect the overall aesthetic of the frame and artwork.

These frames are expertly packaged with the utmost care to protect them from being damaged during transit. Parents can be confident that their frames will arrive in perfect condition and will provide a great way to display their child’s artwork for years to come.

Parents who have purchased these frames have been very happy with their purchase. They have praised the quality of the frames and the ease of use. Many parents have commented on the fact that these frames are a great way to display their child’s artwork in a way that is both practical and stylish.

In conclusion, Alimtois Kids Art Frames are a great solution for parents who want to display their child’s artwork in a stylish and organized way. The front-opening design of these frames allows parents to easily change out the artwork, providing a changeable art gallery for their child’s creations. The natural wood finish of these frames adds a touch of class to any wall, making them a great addition to any home or office. Parents who are looking for a way to display their child’s artwork in a way that is both practical and visually appealing should definitely consider purchasing these frames.



