“Killer T biography”: Episode 2: Unveiling Killer T’s Real Name, Family, Children, Age, and Biography

Introduction

Killer T is a Zimbabwean musician who has made a name for himself in the Zimbabwean music industry. He is known for his unique sound, which blends traditional Zimbabwean music with modern genres such as reggae and dancehall. In this article, we will explore Killer T’s real name, family, kids, age, and biography.

Real Name

Killer T’s real name is Kelvin Kusikwenyu. He was born on the 10th of January 1989 in Mbare, a suburb of Harare, Zimbabwe.

Family

Killer T grew up in a family of seven. He is the second born in a family of five boys and two girls. His father was a truck driver, while his mother was a housewife. Killer T’s parents were supportive of his music career and encouraged him to pursue his passion.

Kids

Killer T is a father of two kids. He has a son and a daughter. He is very private about his personal life and does not share much information about his family on social media.

Age

Killer T is currently 32 years old. He will be turning 33 on the 10th of January 2022. Despite his young age, Killer T has achieved a lot in his music career and has become one of the most popular musicians in Zimbabwe.

Biography

Killer T’s journey in the music industry started when he was in high school. He formed a group called “Chikwata Crew” with his friends, and they performed at school events and local shows. However, the group did not last long, and Killer T decided to pursue a solo career.

In 2013, Killer T released his debut album, “Ngoma Ndaimba,” which was a huge success. The album featured hits such as “Makarova Gunners,” “Bvunza Tinzwe,” and “Tinodanana.” The album catapulted Killer T to stardom and made him one of the most sought-after musicians in Zimbabwe.

Killer T’s music is known for its unique sound, which blends traditional Zimbabwean music with modern genres such as reggae and dancehall. He is also known for his powerful lyrics, which address social and political issues affecting Zimbabweans.

Over the years, Killer T has released several albums, including “Killer Season,” “Mashoko Anopfuura,” and “Inzwai Kuchemawo Mambo.” He has collaborated with several local and international musicians, including Jah Prayzah, Winky D, and Patoranking.

In addition to his music career, Killer T is also involved in charity work. He has worked with several organizations to help disadvantaged children in Zimbabwe. He has also used his music to raise awareness about social and political issues affecting Zimbabweans.

Conclusion

Killer T is a talented musician who has made a name for himself in the Zimbabwean music industry. He is known for his unique sound, powerful lyrics, and his ability to blend traditional Zimbabwean music with modern genres. Despite his young age, Killer T has achieved a lot in his music career and has become one of the most popular musicians in Zimbabwe. With his passion for music and his dedication to making a difference in the lives of Zimbabweans, Killer T is sure to continue making an impact in the music industry and beyond.

