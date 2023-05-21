“Killers of the Flower Moon” – based on the book about murders among wealthy Osage Indians in the 1920s and birth of the FBI. : Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro star in Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” at Cannes Film Festival

“Killers of the Flower Moon”: Scorsese’s Latest Film Based on David Grann’s Book About Murders Among Wealthy Osage Indians in the 1920s

The Cannes Film Festival has been filled with noteworthy moments, including the premiere of Johnny Depp’s latest film and an emotional appearance by Harrison Ford, who received an honorary Palme d’Or. Among the early contenders for the top prize is British director Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest”, which explores the private lives of Nazi officers working at Auschwitz. Meanwhile, all eyes are on the red carpet this Saturday as Italian-American icons Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro make their way to the Palais des Festivals. The two actors have previously collaborated with Martin Scorsese, who has directed their latest film, “Killers of the Flower Moon”. Scorsese, who is now 80 years old, has expressed a desire to continue telling stories, but acknowledges that time is running out. The film, funded by Apple, is showing out of competition.

