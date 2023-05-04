killings in south Georgia Today : Revised: Two fatalities reported in a homicide incident in a town located in southern Georgia

Two People Killed in Moultrie, Georgia

At least two people were killed in Moultrie, Georgia, including at a McDonald’s restaurant, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The incident occurred on Thursday morning, and there is more than one crime scene.

Moultrie Police Chief Sean Ladson stated that there is no immediate threat to the public, but the details of the incident are still unclear. Police have swarmed the restaurant, causing traffic to be shut down on one of the main streets in the town.

The Moultrie Police Department requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is currently working to learn more information and track down additional witnesses. Special Agent in Charge Jamy Steinberg stated that there is more than one crime scene in the town of 15,000.

Moultrie is a small town located about 60 miles (95 kilometers) northeast of Tallahassee, Florida. The town has a population of 15,000 and is known for its historic downtown and agricultural industry.

The incident in Moultrie, Georgia, is still under investigation, and the details are unclear at this time. However, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working diligently to gather more information and track down additional witnesses. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families during this difficult time.

News Source : San Diego Union-Tribune

Source Link :Official: At least 2 dead in killings in south Georgia town/