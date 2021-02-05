Kim Bo Kyung Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Actress Kim Bo Kyung has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 4. 2021
Actress Kim Bo Kyung has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.
TW // cancer, illness, death
Actress Kim Bo Kyung has passed away on February 2 after battling with cancer for 11 years. Our deepest condolences.
Source: https://t.co/ze8hKAItdK pic.twitter.com/aiVOXwgyht
— The Seoul Story (@theseoulstory) February 5, 2021
The Seoul Story @theseoulstory TW // cancer, illness, death Actress Kim Bo Kyung has passed away on February 2 after battling with cancer for 11 years. Our deepest condolences.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.