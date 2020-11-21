Kim Border Death -Dead :Kim Border ,Caltech professor for 41 years has died .

I'm saddened to learn that Kim Border passed away yesterday. Kim was a Caltech professor for 41 years. A passionate teacher of mathematical economics, author of amazing books & notes, and a deeply kind soul. I'm so grateful for the time I got to spend with him.#EconTwitter — PJ Healy (@pauljhealy) November 20, 2020

Tributes

I am so sorry to hear this. Kim Border was a great academician and a great teacher. He was cheerful and kind. I learned a lot from him in my 2 years at Caltech. Rest In Peace, Kim. https://t.co/KDkbU4bAzC — İsa Hafalır (@isaeminhafalir) November 21, 2020

Hannibal Chapstick wrote

@legault_kim wrote

Ali Shourideh wrote

I am not very well-read in math but have not seen any book as well written and so elegantly explained as Aliprantis and Border’s Hitchhiker’s guide. Rest in peace Kim Border; another fellow Minnesota grad.

Jonathan “Social Distancing” Libgober wrote

Kim Border was someone whose work I deeply admired, and which I’ll definitely be thinking about/hoping to build on for a long time to come. Hard to imagine that CalTech will have the same feel without him around. A real loss for them, LA theory, and economics as a whole.