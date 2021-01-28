Kim Canada Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Kim Canada ￼was killed in an automobile accident.

Kim Canada has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2021.

Peggy Stroko 3h · I have tried to many times to write this post. Sadness overwhelms me. My most amazing niece Kim Canada ￼was killed in an automobile accident. Her husband is in critical condition because he was the driver of the vehicle. There is no way of experiencing the pain that my brother and sister-in-law and niece are going through at this time.Their whole family Is as close as anyone could ever get.￼ Please pray that they might find some peace at this time.￼￼￼ My heart is there with you and I wish I could be also. Know that you are loved from the bottom of my heart.￼￼