“Kim Kardashian dating”: Preview for Next Week’s ‘Kardashians’ Reveals Kim Kardashian is Dating a New Person Named ‘Fred’ – Who is He?

Who Is ‘Fred’? Kim Kardashian Is Dating Someone New in Preview for Next Week’s ‘Kardashians’

Kim Kardashian is back in the dating game and fans are eager to know who her new beau, ‘Fred’, is. In a preview for the upcoming episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, Kim is seen discussing her new relationship with her sisters.

Who Is Fred?

Unfortunately, not much is known about Kim’s new love interest. In the preview clip, she refers to him only as ‘Fred’ and tells her sisters that he is a “very private person”. She also mentions that he is not a celebrity and that they met through a mutual friend.

Despite the lack of information, fans are already speculating about Fred’s identity. Some have suggested that he may be a businessman, while others have speculated that he could be a professional athlete.

Kim’s Dating History

Kim Kardashian’s dating history is well-documented, with the reality star having been in several high-profile relationships over the years. She was previously married to music producer Damon Thomas, NBA player Kris Humphries, and rapper Kanye West.

Kim and Kanye were married for seven years before announcing their divorce earlier this year. The couple share four children together.

Kim’s Thoughts on Dating Again

In the preview clip, Kim admits that she is nervous about getting back into the dating game. She tells her sisters that she is “ready to be happy again”, but is also wary of being hurt.

Kim’s sisters offer their support and encouragement, with Khloe telling her that she deserves to be “treated like a queen”.

What Can Fans Expect from the Upcoming Episode?

The upcoming episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ promises to be an exciting one for fans of the show. In addition to Kim’s new relationship, the episode will also feature a discussion about Kourtney Kardashian’s future with the show.

Earlier this year, Kourtney announced that she would be taking a step back from the show to focus on her family and other projects. However, in the preview clip, she seems to be having second thoughts.

Other highlights from the episode include a family trip to Lake Tahoe and a discussion about Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Travis Scott.

Final Thoughts

Kim Kardashian’s new relationship with ‘Fred’ has fans buzzing, but for now, his identity remains a mystery. Fans will have to tune in to the upcoming episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ to learn more about Kim’s new beau and the other exciting developments in the Kardashian-Jenner family.

News Source : Rachel McRady

Source Link :Who Is ‘Fred’? Kim Kardashian Is Dating Someone New in Preview for Next Week’s ‘Kardashians’/