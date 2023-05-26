“Kim Kardashian Rumors”: One of the Most Damaging Rumors About Kim Kardashian Was Allegedly Started by Kanye West, Claims the Reality Star

Kim Kardashian Reveals Kanye West Started Rumours of Her Affair with Drake

Kim Kardashian has revealed that her ex-husband, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was behind one of the most damaging rumours about her throughout their marriage. The reality star disclosed this to her mother, Kris Jenner, on the season premiere of The Kardashians.

“He was the one that started a rumour that said I was hooking up with Drake, having an affair,” Kardashian shared on the episode, which aired on Wednesday. “Our whole marriage, he accused me of that publicly.”

Kardashian expressed her shock, saying, “So the person that’s supposed to protect me the most, publicly would accuse me of having an affair our whole marriage. I really can’t wrap my head around how he thinks he is a protector.”

Rumours that Drake and Kardashian were having an affair first surfaced in 2018. The reality star tweeted at Drake about the reports and publicly responded when The Shade Room posted on Instagram about Ye’s accusation. “Never happened. End of story,” Kardashian wrote.

Ye brought up the rumours as recently as November 2021 when he appeared on the Drink Champs podcast. Kardashian said in the latest episode of The Kardashians that she doesn’t “know what to do” with her ex-husband anymore and doesn’t “want to be a part of this narrative”.

“When is this ever gonna end? It never will,” she said. “But even just like how he looks so down on me, for my tape and brings it up all over town, all over the media. Like, thanks for reminding people, once again,” Kardashian said.

“All of his shenanigans ― I don’t even know what the fuck to call it ― is gonna be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be. And I have to sit here, and not say anything, ever, because I know one day my kids will appreciate that,” Kardashian said, breaking down in tears.

The revelation from Kardashian is a shocking one, especially considering that Ye has always claimed to be her protector. The rapper has even done interviews where he stated that he would be Kardashian’s forever protector.

It’s unclear what Ye’s motive was for starting the rumour about Kardashian’s affair with Drake. However, it’s clear that the rumour had a damaging effect on their marriage.

Kardashian’s revelation has also sparked a conversation about the issue of public shaming and the negative impact it can have on people’s lives. As a public figure, Kardashian has been subjected to numerous rumours and scandals throughout her career. However, this particular rumour was one that she felt was particularly hurtful and damaging.

Kardashian’s decision to speak out about the rumour is a brave one, and it’s clear that she is tired of being made to feel like a victim. While she may not be able to control what Ye says or does, she can control her own narrative and how she chooses to respond to the rumours and scandals that come her way.

In the end, Kardashian’s story is a reminder that we should all be careful about the rumours we spread and the impact they can have on people’s lives. We should also be mindful of the fact that public shaming is never okay and can have a lasting impact on a person’s mental health and well-being.

