December 11, 2020
Kim Ki-duk Death – Obituary – Dead : Renowned South Korean film director Kim Ki-duk has Died .

Renowned South Korean film director Kim Ki-duk has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

The Wire @thewire_in Renowned South Korean film director Kim Ki-duk, famous for his disturbing and controversial art-house films, has passed away after having tested positive for COVID-19, according to reports. He was 59.

Jim Pascoe wrote
RIP Kim Ki-duk. I think of his film “The Isle” often, as it remains one of the most disturbing things I’ve seen on film.

NowhereMan wrote
Was introduced to Kim Ki-duk, who has just died from COVID today, by
@mangiotto. Guy blocked me and then muted my second account, but I still inexplicably follow him. No mention of the death.

wrote
Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter… and Spring is a film that influenced me than I can say. Stillness and heart, mundanity against mythic beauty.

I’m ashamed to say it’s the only Kim Ki-duk film I’ve seen. It’s time I changed that.

RIP

