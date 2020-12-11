Kim Ki-duk Death – Obituary – Dead : Renowned South Korean film director Kim Ki-duk has Died .
Renowned South Korean film director Kim Ki-duk has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.
Renowned South Korean film director Kim Ki-duk, famous for his disturbing and controversial art-house films, has passed away after having tested positive for COVID-19, according to reports. He was 59.https://t.co/oImw59h0n1
Tributes
Jim Pascoe wrote
RIP Kim Ki-duk. I think of his film “The Isle” often, as it remains one of the most disturbing things I’ve seen on film.
NowhereMan wrote
Was introduced to Kim Ki-duk, who has just died from COVID today, by
Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter… and Spring is a film that influenced me than I can say. Stillness and heart, mundanity against mythic beauty.
I’m ashamed to say it’s the only Kim Ki-duk film I’ve seen. It’s time I changed that.
RIP
this is so sad. KKD was one of my favorite filmmakers. RIP legend, you are still alive through your masterful work.
Kim Ki-duk, Maverick Korean Director, Dies at 59 https://t.co/Ygtu1I6kEs via @variety
