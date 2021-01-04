Kim Koski Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Kim Koski has Died .

Fsc Club 5 hrs · #kkstrong Kim Koski Last night we received a call we never thought we would have to take. We heard our dear friend, mentor and supporter to the Fremont Soccer Club, had lost her battle with cancer. We are truly saddened by the passing of Kim. She was a true supporter of anything Fremont, but she also was a supporter of all youth activities including our soccer program and complex. She worked constantly with Troy and the board to make the complex the best we can. Her and her department at the Fremont Parks and Rec do so much for the club and complex, we always each season say thank you to them. Without their support our complex would not be what it is today and Kim you were one of our biggest supporters. We will go into the future with your passion for the parks in mind at our complex, we will always put Fremont youth first and we will always be thankful for the time we had you! You will never be forgotten. God Bless from the Board of FSC Youth of FSC Coaches and Parents of FSC And Troy and Kim Brown (Picture from her tshirt fundraiser)