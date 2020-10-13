Kim Massie Death – Dead : Kim Massie Obituary : Beloved Jazz and Blues Singer Passed Away.
St. Louis has lost one of its singing legends. Kim Massie passed away, according to several people who were close with her.
Massie was a jazz and blues singer whose soulful voice moved thousands, according to a statement posted online on October 13. 2020 by ksdk.com
Who is Kim Massie
Kim Massie was an American blues and soul singer who performed mostly in her native St. Louis, Missouri. Though her earliest musical experiences were schooled in the gospel choirs of East St. Louis, Illinois, she has had no formal training as a vocalist. According to her profile on Wikipedia
Cause of Death.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
RIP #KimMassie a true #STL legend. You were truly larger than life and kind soul. Her singing was so powerful, when she belted out the blues you could feel her voice in your chest. Sad to hear I won’t get to see you perform one last time… https://t.co/rNTuvxq0hP
— D. James Hallett (@hallettpalate) October 13, 2020
St. Louis is mourning one of its great voices, Kim Massie. I’m so pleased I was able to sit with her a couple times for this @stlpublicradio feature last year: https://t.co/FyFjSI501n
— Jeremy D. Goodwin 🎧 (@JeremyDGoodwin) October 13, 2020
Rip to a local legend Kim Massie. Lots of fun late nights at Beale on Broadways patio with her jamming out with the arch in the backdrop https://t.co/SNlw9XMBF0
— Sam (@Samboni88STL) October 13, 2020
The most exciting performer in the LOU. A wonderful voice and outstanding performer, Kim Massie made people happy. I can hear her now singing…”I got to go, I got to go, I got to go- HEY!” RIP Kim. You were one in a million-thank you! pic.twitter.com/IW4p4UgEq4
— Lori L (@nrglight) October 13, 2020
If you are just waking up you have missed a lot. I tweeted very early this morning about legendary blues singer Kim Massie passing away. Share your memories of the soulful singer with us. Here is the story: @ksdknews https://t.co/vA7tFw8qrD
— Monica Adams (@MonicaAdamsTV) October 13, 2020
This is so sad. Kim Massie had unmatched talent. It was an absolute gift to see her perform. Rest In Peace https://t.co/wPNqAHR92g
— Megalorian (@MegWielgos) October 13, 2020
