Kim Massie Death – Dead :  Kim Massie Obituary : Beloved Jazz and Blues Singer Passed Away.

By | October 13, 2020
Kim Massie Death – Dead :  Kim Massie Obituary : Beloved Jazz and Blues Singer Passed Away.


We join the St. Music music community in mourning the loss of a true icon, Kim Massie. Her talent and charisma were matched only by her genuine kindness and sense of humor.

St. Louis has lost one of its singing legends. Kim Massie passed away, according to several people who were close with her.

Massie was a jazz and blues singer whose soulful voice moved thousands, according to a statement posted online on October 13.  2020 by ksdk.com

Who is Kim Massie

Kim Massie was an American blues and soul singer who performed mostly in her native St. Louis, Missouri. Though her earliest musical experiences were schooled in the gospel choirs of East St. Louis, Illinois, she has had no formal training as a vocalist. According to her profile on Wikipedia

Cause of Death.

We have no information at the moment on of caused death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

 

