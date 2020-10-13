Kim Massie Death – Dead :  Kim Massie Obituary : Beloved Jazz and Blues Singer Passed Away.

St. Louis has lost one of its singing legends. Kim Massie passed away, according to several people who were close with her.

Massie was a jazz and blues singer whose soulful voice moved thousands, according to a statement posted online on October 13. 2020 by ksdk.com

Who is Kim Massie

Kim Massie was an American blues and soul singer who performed mostly in her native St. Louis, Missouri. Though her earliest musical experiences were schooled in the gospel choirs of East St. Louis, Illinois, she has had no formal training as a vocalist. According to her profile on Wikipedia