Kim Min-jae : “Napoli identify Giorgio Scalvini as successor to Manchester United target Kim Min-jae”

“Napoli identifies Giorgio Scalvini as successor to Manchester United target Kim Min-jae”

Giorgio Scalvini of Atalanta has been pinpointed as the replacement for Kim Min-jae, who is a transfer target for Manchester United, as per Calciomercato (via Manchester Evening News). Napoli is planning for the departure of Min-jae and has identified the Italian defender as his potential successor. Manchester United is set to secure the services of the South Korean international for €50m in the upcoming transfer window and is in talks with the player and his representatives. While Napoli has Juan Jesus and Leo Ostigard, Scalvini, a rising star, has already established himself as a key player at Atalanta this season. The 19-year-old came through the youth ranks at the club and was a significant part of the team in the 2022/23 season. With Harry Maguire’s future at Manchester United uncertain and the departures of Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe, and Phil Jones, the club is expected to overhaul its defense next summer. It remains to be seen whether Napoli will land Scalvini if Manchester United secures Min-jae’s signature.

News Source : Manchester News Today

