Kimothy Batiste Death – Dead :  Kimothy Batiste Obituary : Former MLB Player Passed Away,  Cause of Death Unknown.

Cause of Death Unknown.
Heard this morning that we lost former MLB playerKimothy Batiste
. To me Kim was not just a ball player but a friend. I would check in on him from time to time and he was always so gracious. In 2014 I met him in Baton Rouge and took Rylie with me and he was so nice to her and talked to her and asked her questions. He was a good man. Praying for his family as they mourn this hero’s death. He fought hard through health concerns for so many years.
Cause of Death.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
you were an awesome friend, very respectful and that smile. Rest easy my friend.
RIP to probably the best athlete to leave St. Amant High, Kimothy Batiste. Excelled at football, basketball, track, and baseball. Our condolences to the entire Batiste family and friends. pic.twitter.com/H9CN9w4lMD
— Duckroost Sports Network (@duckroostsports) October 8, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.