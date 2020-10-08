Kimothy Batiste Death – Dead :  Kimothy Batiste Obituary : Former MLB Player Passed Away,  Cause of Death Unknown.

Kimothy Batiste Death – Dead :  Kimothy Batiste Obituary : Former MLB Player Passed Away
Cause of Death Unknown.

Former MLB player Kimothy Batiste has died, according to a statement posted online on October 8.  2020.
Darrell Halk wrote on Facebook

Heard this morning that we lost former MLB player

Kimothy Batiste

. To me Kim was not just a ball player but a friend. I would check in on him from time to time and he was always so gracious. In 2014 I met him in Baton Rouge and took Rylie with me and he was so nice to her and talked to her and asked her questions. He was a good man. Praying for his family as they mourn this hero’s death. He fought hard through health concerns for so many years.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Kimothy Batiste

you were an awesome friend, very respectful and that smile. Rest easy my friend.

