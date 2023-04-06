King Charles’s Maundy Thursday Easter Plans & Tradition

The plans of King Charles for Easter on Maundy Thursday and the tradition that has been followed for ages behind it are to be rewritten in a new way.

This comes ahead of their participation in the first Maundy Service of their reign on Thursday, where the couple will distribute Maundy money to local pensioners at York Minster. The Maundy Service is an annual Christian tradition held on the Thursday before Easter Sunday, commemorating Jesus washing the feet of the apostles at the Last Supper. Maundy money is a special coin given to the poor. This tradition dates back to 600 AD, and the first recorded royal distribution was at Knaresborough, North Yorkshire by King John in 1210.

During her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II presented Maundy money at every Anglican cathedral in England. The last two years’ services were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but this year the service will be held at York Minster for the second time in a row. The late Queen distributed the Royal Maundy at the Yorkshire Cathedral on two occasions.

The service marks the end of Lent, the six-day period leading up to Easter which commemorates the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the desert and enduring temptation by Satan. According to the Bible, Jesus said: “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples if you love one another.”

During the Maundy Service, King Charles III will present special coins to 74 men and 74 women – representatives of his age – as thanks for their help in their local communities. The recipients are selected from Church of England dioceses across the country, and Anglican and Ecumenical partners across the UK. The Maundy Money will be given to “thank them for their outstanding Christian service and for making a difference to the lives of people in their local communities”. The red purse recipients will receive two commemorative coins, symbolising the Sovereign’s historic gift of food and clothing. This year, one will celebrate His Majesty’s forthcoming 75th birthday and the other will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Windrush Generation. The white purse will contain a set of minted silver Maundy coins valued to the age of the King.

Their Majesties will also formally open the new York Minster Refectory restaurant, with the King unveiling a plaque to mark the historic visit. Last year, Charles and Camilla distributed the Maundy Money at York Minster for the first time. This year, Charles will present the special coins for the first time as monarch.