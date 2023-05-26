King Gleeok defeat: A Guide to Locating and Overcoming King Gleeok in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

How to Find and Defeat King Gleeok in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Preparing for the King Gleeok Boss Battle in TotK

Before starting the battle, it’s important to be well-prepared. Here are the things you need to bring:

Bow and Arrow: A reliable bow and enough arrows.

Sword: A powerful sword to help you deal damage to the enemy.

Armor: Reliable armor will provide you with good defense.

Paraglider: You’ll need a paraglider to reach the secret island with King Gleeok.

Large Zonai Charge: Stock up on batteries or extra Large Zonai Charges for your flying machine, as the journey to King Gleeok will be a long one.

Food: Prepare food that will restore your health and increase your attack and defense. We recommend using Tough Steamed Mushrooms and Mighty Meat Skewer to maximize your advantage in battle.

Bokoblin Fang: The Bokoblin Fang is needed to attach it to the arrow, which will help you deal more damage to King Gleeok.

Finding King Gleeok – Location Guide

To get to King Gleeok in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, follow these steps:

2420, -2755, 0216: Go to Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower and use the jumper to fly upwards. 3062, -2899, 1204: Use your Paraglider to reach these coordinates. There is also a Kumamayn Shrine near this island, so you can travel to it if you have already unlocked it. 3062, -2899, 1204: Build a flying car with a steering wheel on the island at these coordinates. Use as many batteries as possible or a Large Zonai Charge to ensure you can make the long trip successfully. 4637, -3723, 1057: Head straight to the far island at these coordinates. If you don’t reach the top of the island, use the Paraglider to go down to the bottom of the island and then use the Ascend skill to go up to the top.

Following these steps, you’ll reach the island where King Gleeok is located.

Defeating King Gleeok

Beating this boss may sound easy, but in practice, it’s a difficult task. Here are some tips on how to deal with King Gleeok in Tears of the Kingdom:

Watch out for his attacks. Be careful and dodge his attacks in time.

Attach the Bokoblin Fang to arrows and fire at the three heads of King Gleeok. This will deal heavy damage to him.

Restore Health. If you’re injured, use food to restore your health. We recommend using Tough Steamed Mushrooms and Mighty Meat Skewers, as they replenish your health and increase your armor and attack.

Use King Gleeok’s abilities against him. When he releases flames, try to hit his open mouth to deal more damage.

Attack him when he is the most vulnerable. After a long fight with his heads, they will fall down. At this point, get closer and attack him with your melee weapon.

These recommended strategies will help you defeat this boss quickly.

King Gleeok Rewards

After successfully defeating King Gleeok, you will unlock valuable rewards. Here are all of them:

Gleeok Flame Horn

Gleeok Frost Horn

Gleeok Thunder Horn

Several Gleeok Wings

Gleeok Guts

Sage’s Will

These items can be useful in the future and will help you improve your gaming experience.

Conclusion

This concludes our guide to finding and defeating King Gleeok in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. We hope that these tips have helped you solve this difficult situation. Enjoy the game and continue exploring the fascinating world of Zelda!

The Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is available on Nintendo Switch.

