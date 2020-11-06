King Von Death –Dead-Obituaries : Rapper King Von Shot and Killed in Atlanta.

Rapper King Von was reportedly killed in a shooting that left two other people dead and at least two wounded outside a nightclub in downtown Atlanta early Friday. The 26-year-old musician died at a hospital hours after two groups got into a bloody altercation in the parking lot of Monaco Hookah Lounge around 3 a.m., according to police and social media posts by his friends , according to a statement posted online on November 6. 2020 by the NY DAILY NEWS . From my convo with Von manager who survived getting shot, he says it wasn’t the police who killed King Von. However, he did say Police did engage in a shoot out with other armed individuals who were there . King Von reportedly was unarmed. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) November 6, 2020

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Every Actually he was good from the O, it was only time till he blew up completely its sad how people be killing each other with no mercy, Rip King Von, we love you

“Took her to the O” was how I found out who you were. Instantly became one of my favorite songs. It’s sad to see you go. Rest easy King Von.

My husband really likes his music but he is locked up right now an they on lockdown do to Covid so doesn’t know yet but I will tell him when he calls me, can someone explain to me how he died …I kinda like his stuff too but I’m more into mtn girl hippie music …but he is on my run/bike the city playlist …RIP you where so young Von

It’s crazy I have his album and it’s very dope. But today it’s sum different. His life got cut short because of an shootout with Quando’s crew. No rapper is safe and it’s very sad though.

RIP Von .

So sad. Condolences to his family and fans. So young too. Its crazy how people think solving problems with weapons are gonna solve things. Your fuckin men? Have street fights or boxing matches to handle your beef. At least you’ll be alive by the end of a fuckin day Or a good ole street fight. Like back in the day when I was young. I Handled my beef fist to fist not with guns or knives. People are bitch ass cowards nowadays. So quick to pick up a fuckin weapon. Put the guns down and fists up. Straight up. Win or loss. Cowards bitches only use weapons.

Quando Rondo crew? That’s crazy if it’s true. I just watched the Akademiks video with von last night and Von literally said something like there is no rapper beef unless someone gets shot… that’s wild.

We gotta stop promoting these types of violent messages in music with our black culture. It’s too many young black kings dying by our own hands because of it. We have too much talent and endure too much PTSD to be our own enemies. I liked King Von but these record labels don’t care about us they want those same messages he overcame put out in the music so the cycle can continue.

His new album is amazing. Another rapper gone to early to the streets , the stress claming too many.

The fact that niggas is in the comment laughing and joking about it is weird Asf y’all niggas some WEIRDOS like damn man that crab in the bucket ass mentality black folks be having Niggas happy to see a nigga they never met gone like they was beefing with him personally or some shit and I don’t even know dude but damn is it really that funny.

I was salty when they got duck, and I admit I’m biased for duck he was just a real nigga King von was out here disrespecting the dead like a mf. Even after Duck tried to make peace Vonn dissed his dead brother and cousin and kept doing it History shows niggas like that don’t last his time was coming he was just doing to much.