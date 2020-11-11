King Von Shooting : Authorities Confirmed Mark Blakely of Chicago as one of the Victims.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Alysia again wrote
He’s not wrong. Funny most of us didn’t hear about the initial shooting of King Von, but now that it can be pinned on a black rapper, it’s national news.
This is how the media reinforces stereotypes.
Tariq Nasheed wroteA rapper named Lil Loaded is trending, and Black people are confused why, because no one knows who he is, and why it’s even a national story. This is a story for white society. Because Black people are viewed as “one big n*gga”
DrinkMoreWater Droplet wrote
King Von Manager told how everything went down . Sound like it happened fast and everybody was throwed off by the police shooting everywhere. The vid on Dj Akademiks youtube .
Phella wrote
I unfortunately saw a video #onhere yesterday of King Von’s shooting and the entire comments was just kids breaking it down like a football game.
They identified the shooter from previous social media posts, named other participants. I couldn’t believe it
Ernest wrote
Every black man needs to watch this, this hits really hard since we just lost King Von to a senseless shooting. We gotta stop killing each other, we can take everything this Klansman gives us and not kill each other as a result. We gotta take gun violence out of our culture.
