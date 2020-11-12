King Von Shooting : King Von Autopsy Photos Leaked to the Media.

Fans of late Chicago born King Von rapper are reacting angrily on social media after someone leaked his autopsy online. A picture circulating on social media show the body of the dead rapper laying on an autopsy table. King Von shootout video was also seen circulating on social media.

According to Sandra Rose, the alleged autopsy images were originally uploaded to Instagram by user @fyndeeboyy.

On November 11 Three people were killed, including King Von, after a confrontation outside an Atlanta club that ended in gunfire early Friday morning, according to police.

Reacting to the leaking of King Von’s autopsy on social media, a man with the twitter handle @donkeydink81 wrote

Who the f**k is the piece of shit who leaked @KingVonFrmdaWic autopsy photo? A HORRIBLE HORRIBLE EXCUSE FOR A HUMAN BEING!!!!!! I hope u get caught and sent to prison… and every day u get a fuckin train run on you by the biggest, baddest, ugliest mutherfucker in there. MORE REACTIONS