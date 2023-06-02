): “Kingdom training”: “Preparing for the Kingdom: The Final Step in the Bible Toolbox’s 6-Step Training Program for a Fulfilling Lifestyle”

6 Steps to Train for the Kingdom: Step 6 – Enemies

As Christians, we are called to train for the Kingdom of God. This involves developing our spiritual lives and growing in our faith. In this series of Bible Toolbox articles, we have outlined six steps to help you train for the Kingdom. In this final article, we will focus on Step 6 – Enemies.

Step 1 – Foundation

The first step in training for the Kingdom is to establish a strong foundation in Christ. This involves accepting Jesus as your Lord and Savior and building your life on the teachings of the Bible. Without a solid foundation, it is impossible to grow and mature in your faith.

Step 2 – Prayer

Prayer is the key to developing a close relationship with God. It is through prayer that we communicate with Him and seek His guidance and wisdom. Regular prayer is essential for spiritual growth and strength.

Step 3 – Bible Study

The Bible is the foundation of our faith and the ultimate source of wisdom and guidance. Regular Bible study is essential for spiritual growth and maturity. It is through the study of God’s Word that we learn more about Him and His plan for our lives.

Step 4 – Fellowship

As Christians, we are not meant to live in isolation. We are called to be part of a community of believers. This involves regular fellowship with other Christians, whether it be through attending church, small groups, or other Christian gatherings. Fellowship is essential for encouragement, accountability, and support.

Step 5 – Service

As followers of Christ, we are called to serve others. This involves using our God-given talents and abilities to help others and make a positive impact in the world. Service is essential for spiritual growth and maturity.

Step 6 – Enemies

The final step in training for the Kingdom is to recognize and confront our enemies. The Bible tells us that we have three enemies: the world, the flesh, and the devil. These enemies seek to distract us from our purpose and hinder our spiritual growth.

The World

The world is the system of values, beliefs, and behaviors that are contrary to God’s Word. It is easy to become distracted by the things of the world, such as material possessions, fame, and success. However, as Christians, we are called to live in the world but not be of the world. This means that we must resist the temptations of the world and focus on living according to God’s will.

The Flesh

The flesh refers to our sinful nature. We are all born with a natural inclination towards sin, and it is a constant battle to overcome our fleshly desires. However, as Christians, we have been given the Holy Spirit to help us overcome our flesh and live according to God’s will.

The Devil

The devil is a real and powerful enemy who seeks to deceive, tempt, and destroy us. He is the enemy of our souls and seeks to hinder our spiritual growth and distract us from our purpose. However, as Christians, we have the power of God on our side, and we can resist the devil through prayer, Bible study, and spiritual warfare.

Conclusion

Training for the Kingdom requires discipline, commitment, and focus. By following these six steps – foundation, prayer, Bible study, fellowship, service, and confronting our enemies – we can grow and mature in our faith and become effective witnesses for Christ in the world.

