Kings Mountain Police Officer Frank Whittington Jr was shot but not dead.
Please keep Kings Mountain Police Officer Frank Whittington Jr. in your thoughts and prayers, he was shot in the line of duty tonight. From our understanding he is out of surgery and is in stable condition. This senseless violence against police officers has to stop. 🖤💙🖤💙
— Bourbon & Badges the Podcast (@BadgesBourbon) December 20, 2020
