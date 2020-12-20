Kings Mountain Police Officer Frank Whittington Jr was shot but not dead.

By | December 20, 2020
0 Comment

Kings Mountain Police Officer Frank Whittington Jr was shot but not dead.

Bourbon & Badges the Podcast @BadgesBourbon Please keep Kings Mountain Police Officer Frank Whittington Jr. in your thoughts and prayers, he was shot in the line of duty tonight. From our understanding he is out of surgery and is in stable condition. This senseless violence against police officers has to stop.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.