Kings River drowning victims : Body of four-year-old found in Kings River, one day after sister’s body recovered

“Body of Four-Year-Old Boy Found in Kings River, Sister’s Body Recovered the Day Before”

The body of a four-year-old boy was discovered in the Kings River on Monday, a day after his sister’s body was found in the same Fresno County river. Fire personnel spotted the boy’s body beneath the water and retrieved it. He was located just under two miles downstream from where he entered the water, while his sister was found about a fifth of a mile downstream. The identities of the two children have not been officially released. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office stated that the children were swept away by the fast-moving water in the Kings River on Sunday afternoon while the family was having an outing at the river. The family was in a prohibited area when the children were taken by the water.

News Source : Dom McAndrew

Kings River tragedy Child drowning in Kings River Search and rescue operation Water safety measures Kings River safety precautions