“Kingston missing man search” : Man Missing for ‘Several Months’ in Kingston: Police Launch Search Operation

Kingston Police Seek Help in Locating Man Missing for ‘Several Months’

Police in Kingston, Ontario have asked for the public’s assistance in locating a man who has been absent for “several months.” Terry Sararas, 53, is the man in question, but authorities have not specified the exact date he was last seen. They did, however, indicate that he may be camping in the Kingston area. Sararas is roughly 5-foot-1 and weighs 110 pounds, with short curly brown hair. If anyone has information about his whereabouts, they should contact the Kingston Police at 613-549-4660 ext. 0.

In addition, the public is encouraged to come forward with any information they may have that could assist in locating Sararas. It is unknown why Sararas vanished from his home or what he may be doing in the surrounding area. Authorities are working to find him and ensure his safety and well-being, but they require the public’s help to do so.

News Source : Ottawa

