KION546 reports fatal shooting on Garner Avenue in Salinas: one man dead today.

Salinas Police reported that a shooting on Garner Avenue has resulted in one fatality. At around 1:20 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to a ShotSpotter alert on the 700 block of Garner Avenue. Officials were informed that a victim had been shot in the area, and a 36-year-old was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite attempts to save him, the man succumbed to his injuries. The victim’s identity has not been released, pending notification of next of kin. Authorities have not yet provided any information on suspects. Anyone with information about the incident should contact Detective Robert Miller at 831-758-7954 or call the Salinas Police Department Tip Line at 831-775-4222 if they wish to remain anonymous. KION 46 encourages respectful and pertinent comments and accepts story ideas.

News Source : KION546

Source Link :One man dead after shooting on Garner Avenue in Salinas – KION546/