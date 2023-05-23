“KIPP DC College Prep shooting” today : Gray SUV Sought by Police Following Shooting at KIPP DC College Prep; School Closed on Tuesday

Gray SUV Sought by Police After Shooting at KIPP DC College Prep; School Closed on Tuesday today 2023.

KIPP DC College Preparatory in Washington, D.C., closed on Tuesday after a student was shot outside the school on Monday. The victim, identified as a student, was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds and is said to be in stable condition. The school will reopen on Wednesday with increased police presence and mental health services available to students. The school system has been given permission by the family to share the victim’s status. Police are currently looking for a gray SUV with unknown license tags in connection with the shooting.

News Source : FOX 5 DC

