Kirby Morrow Death -Dead :Canadian voice actor Kirby Morrow has died at the age of 47 – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 19, 2020
0 Comment

Kirby Morrow Death -Dead :Canadian voice actor Kirby Morrow has died at the age of 47 – Cause of Death Unknown.

Kirby Morrow has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 19, 2020.

” The Voice Artist’s Spotlight on Twitter: “The news is coming in and I’m rather sadden to report Canadian voice actor @KirbyMorrow has passed away at the age of 47. No further details are available at this time, but later tonight I will be posting a tribute video for him. ”

Tributes 

That guy who likes anime dubs wrote
I appears that Kirby Morrow has passed away. For those who think that name sounds familiar, he was once the voice of Goku from the Canadian dub for DBZ, Cyclops from X-Men: Evolution and Miroku from Inuyasha. My heart is in pieces right now.

Tommy Andreasen wrote
There is no good way to do this …
I am unbelievably saddened to have just received the news that my friend Kirby Morrow has passed away.
When he first auditioned for the role of Cole on Ninjago, he was our first and only pick to portray the rock of the Ninjago Team.

AbZeroNow @abzeronow wrote
Oh man, RIP Kirby Morrow. It was so nice that he got to play Miroku again in Yashahime too.

Casual Ronin @CasualRonin wrote
In honor of Kirby Morrow’s passing, I’m reposting my recreation of the scene from Transformers Armada where Optimus and Megatron first appear. Kirby Morrow was the voice of Rad. He was a part of my personal favorite series.

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Kirby Morrow Death -Dead :Canadian voice actor Kirby Morrow has died at the age of 47 – Cause of Death Unknown.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.