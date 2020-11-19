Kirby Morrow Death -Dead :Canadian voice actor Kirby Morrow has died at the age of 47 – Cause of Death Unknown.

Kirby Morrow has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 19, 2020.

” The Voice Artist’s Spotlight on Twitter: “The news is coming in and I’m rather sadden to report Canadian voice actor @KirbyMorrow has passed away at the age of 47. No further details are available at this time, but later tonight I will be posting a tribute video for him. ”

The news is coming in and I'm rather sadden to report Canadian voice actor @KirbyMorrow has passed away at the age of 47. No further details are available at this time, but later tonight I will be posting a tribute video for him.#RIPKirbyMorrowhttps://t.co/i75pJeP6ZX — The Voice Artist's Spotlight (@vas_90s) November 19, 2020

Tributes

Rest in peace, Kirby Morrow… It was an honor to share the stage with you. You gave voice to our childhoods and we’ll never, ever forget you. But personally, I’ll always remember you like this. Hot Shot. My childhood hero. pic.twitter.com/OQqsCQCG7F — Kellen Goff (@kellengoff) November 19, 2020

It’s confirmed guys, Rip @Kirby_Morrow You are a true legend and you will never be forgotten 💙 Cole will not be the same without you https://t.co/zEiSPaSuyb — Hapffg (@_hapffg_) November 19, 2020

That guy who likes anime dubs wrote

I appears that Kirby Morrow has passed away. For those who think that name sounds familiar, he was once the voice of Goku from the Canadian dub for DBZ, Cyclops from X-Men: Evolution and Miroku from Inuyasha. My heart is in pieces right now.

Wow……..

Wasn’t expecting 2020 to take Kirby Morrow too but here we are…

RIP

thanks for helping make my childhood awesome. pic.twitter.com/22JIubT1Pk — AmpRen in college hell (@AlienRenegade) November 19, 2020

Tommy Andreasen wrote

There is no good way to do this …

I am unbelievably saddened to have just received the news that my friend Kirby Morrow has passed away.

When he first auditioned for the role of Cole on Ninjago, he was our first and only pick to portray the rock of the Ninjago Team.

AbZeroNow @abzeronow wrote

Oh man, RIP Kirby Morrow. It was so nice that he got to play Miroku again in Yashahime too.

Casual Ronin @CasualRonin wrote

In honor of Kirby Morrow’s passing, I’m reposting my recreation of the scene from Transformers Armada where Optimus and Megatron first appear. Kirby Morrow was the voice of Rad. He was a part of my personal favorite series.