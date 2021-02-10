Kirby Morrow Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Longtime voice acting legend Kirby Morrow has Died.

Longtime voice acting legend Kirby Morrow has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 9. 2021.

He will be sorely missed as the voice of Miroku from Inuyasha, Trowa from Gundam Wing, and Cyclops from X-Men Evolution. pic.twitter.com/x2o2MJuk59

Kyan Reynolds @Arkham527 Longtime voice acting legend Kirby Morrow has tragically passed away today. He will be sorely missed as the voice of Miroku from Inuyasha, Trowa from Gundam Wing, and Cyclops from X-Men Evolution.

