Kirit Pathak Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Kirit Pathak, the driving force behind Patak’s Indian foods has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
Kirit Pathak, the driving force behind Patak’s Indian foods has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
Multi-millionaire Kirit Pathak, the driving force behind Patak’s Indian foods, has died after a car crash in Dubai. Described as a pioneer who transformed Indian cuisine in the UK. https://t.co/w0pRA2eAaz via @TheNationalNews
Paul Carey @PaulHCarey Multi-millionaire Kirit Pathak, the driving force behind Patak’s Indian foods, has died after a car crash in Dubai. Described as a pioneer who transformed Indian cuisine in the UK. https://thenationalnews.com/world/europe/kirit-pathak-driving-force-behind-patak-s-indian-foods-dies-in-dubai-car-crash-1.1159137… via @TheNationalNews
