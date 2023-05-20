Kirstie Alley, beloved actress from ‘Cheers’ and ‘Veronica’s Closet’, passes away at 71 (Updated)

Kirstie Alley, ‘Cheers’ and ‘Veronica’s Closet’ star, dead at 71

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Kirstie Alley, best known for her roles in the television shows ‘Cheers’ and ‘Veronica’s Closet’. The actress died at the age of 71 on Monday morning, leaving behind a legacy of memorable performances and a devoted fan base.

Early Life and Career

Kirstie Alley was born on January 12, 1951, in Wichita, Kansas. She began her career in the entertainment industry as a model, eventually transitioning to acting in the late 1970s. Her breakthrough role came in 1982, when she was cast as Lieutenant Saavik in ‘Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan’.

‘Cheers’ and Beyond

Alley’s most iconic role came in 1987, when she joined the cast of the hit television show ‘Cheers’ as Rebecca Howe. Her portrayal of the ambitious bar manager earned her critical acclaim and numerous awards, including an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 1991.

After ‘Cheers’ ended in 1993, Alley went on to star in her own sitcom, ‘Veronica’s Closet’, which aired from 1997 to 2000. She also appeared in a number of films throughout her career, including ‘Look Who’s Talking’, ‘Drop Dead Gorgeous’, and ‘For Richer or Poorer’.

Personal Life

Alley was married twice, first to actor Parker Stevenson from 1983 to 1997, and then to businessman Paul Marturano from 2011 until her death. She had two children, William and Lillie, with Stevenson.

Throughout her life, Alley was open about her struggles with weight and addiction. She became a spokesperson for the weight loss company Jenny Craig in the early 2000s, and later created her own weight loss program, Organic Liaison.

Tributes

News of Alley’s death has prompted an outpouring of grief from fans and colleagues alike. Many have taken to social media to share their memories of the actress and express their condolences to her family.

Actor Ted Danson, who starred alongside Alley in ‘Cheers’, said in a statement, “Kirstie was a force of nature on our show and in life. She brought so much joy to everyone around her, and we will all miss her dearly.”

Actress Leah Remini, who appeared with Alley in the television show ‘Fat Actress’, wrote on Twitter, “Kirstie was a true original and a fiercely talented actress. I feel lucky to have known her and worked with her. Rest in peace, my friend.”

Legacy

Kirstie Alley will be remembered as a gifted actress and a beloved figure in the entertainment industry. Her performances in ‘Cheers’ and ‘Veronica’s Closet’ brought laughter and joy to millions of viewers, and her advocacy for weight loss and healthy living inspired countless others.

She will be deeply missed, but her legacy will live on through her work and the memories she leaves behind.

