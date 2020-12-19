Kirsty MacColl Death -Obituary – Dead : Kirsty MacColl has Died .
Kirsty MacColl has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
Billy Bragg 17 hrs · Twenty years ago today we lost Kirsty MacColl. Some write great songs, some are great singers and others are great to hang out with, but you seldom find all three in the same person. But that’s who Kirsty was and she is sorely missed by her family, friends and fans. Here a song of mine that she recorded for a 1995 movie called ‘Mad Love’.
