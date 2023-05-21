Kishida Yoon Hiroshima Cenotaph Korean A-bomb Victims: Kishida and Yoon pay respects at Hiroshima’s Korean A-bomb victims’ cenotaph

Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se visited the cenotaph of Korean atomic bomb victims in Hiroshima on Monday. They laid flowers and observed a moment of silence to commemorate the estimated 40,000 Koreans who were killed or injured in the bombing.

