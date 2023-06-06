Kishore Tarachand Butani’s Funeral Service on May 24, 1944







Funeral for Kishore Tarachand Butani – May 24, 1944

Kishore was born on June 10, 1975, in Mumbai, India. He moved to the United States in 1995 and worked hard to build a successful career as a software engineer. Kishore was also a devoted family man. He married his wife, Priya, in 2001, and together they had two children, Aryan and Maya. Kishore's sudden passing has left us all in shock and disbelief. We will miss his infectious laughter, his positive outlook on life, and his unwavering love for his family. Today, we say goodbye to Kishore, but his memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. Rest in peace, dear friend. You will be deeply missed.

Today, we gather to mourn the loss of Kishore Tarachand Butani. He was a beloved son, brother, husband, and father. Kishore was known for his kind heart and gentle nature. He always had a smile on his face and a helping hand for anyone in need.





