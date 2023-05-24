“Kishtwar Accident” today : Latest News: 6 Dead, 11 Injured in Kishtwar Accident as Rescue Operation Continues

Rescue Operation Continues After 6 Fatalities and 11 Injuries in Kishtwar Accident – Latest Update today 2023.

A road accident in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, has resulted in the death of six people and injured 11 others. Rescue operations are currently ongoing, as authorities work to provide aid to those affected by the incident. The cause of the accident has not yet been determined.

News Source : Times Now Digital

