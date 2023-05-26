“Kissimmee attractions”: Explore the Unique Charm of Kissimmee, Florida

There’s Never Been a Better Time to Embrace Beauty and Adventure in Kissimmee

If you’re looking for a holiday destination that offers a perfect blend of adventure and relaxation, Kissimmee, Florida may be just what you’re looking for. With daily British Airways flights heading directly to three major hubs across Florida, it’s never been easier to reach from the UK. Kissimmee is located at the headwaters of the Everglades and is the epicentre of the state’s extensive holiday home portfolio. Historically a destination built on cattle ranching, Kissimmee has transformed into a modern and charming Florida city that offers a variety of attractions and accommodations.

The Perfect Base for Exploring the Whole State

Choosing where to base yourself for a holiday exploring Florida is a key decision, and Kissimmee continues to score highly for so many visitors, especially those from the UK. With the size and extent of this Central Florida wonderland, it’s vital that visitors find somewhere that’s well-placed to cover many bases, and that’s why Osceola County is such a winning proposition. Not only is it on the main routes to Universal Orlando Resort and the other major attractions, but it’s also convenient for the airport and a myriad of natural propositions, including airboat rides and kayak tours.

Shop – and Dine – ’til You Drop

Kissimmee has a world of retail therapy and high-quality dining options. You can take your pick of big-name store brands at Lake Buena Vista Factory Stores, The LOOP, Orlando International Premium Outlets®, and Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets®. The Promenade at Sunset Walk is a whole new destination in itself, a dazzling collection of restaurants, cafes, and boutiques, like the Latin flavours of Estefan Kitchen and prime burgers of Ford’s Garage. The Disney-inspired town of Celebration is another fascinating discovery, with lovely walks around the lakes, one-off shops, and tempting dining.

Take Your Holiday in New Directions

Kissimmee offers a myriad of outdoor activities, including hiking, biking, kayaking, and airboating around the lakes, parks, and eco attractions. For a different point of view, gear up for a treetop zip line adventure, go on a hot air balloon ride, or try hand gliding. Stay on land for horseback tours, drive-through safaris, and more. It’s always fun to take to the headwaters of the Everglades on a kayak tour of Shingle Creek, tackle the aerial challenges of Orlando Tree Trek, or discover local history at the Pioneer Village. The area boasts its own fully fledged water park with the 2019 opening of Island H2O, while this is definitely the place to try the Florida original experience of an airboat ride, with a number of operators offering this exciting way to get a close-up of the natural side of the state.

Where to Stay in Florida

Margaritaville Orlando Resort Cottages offer the tropical Caribbean vibe with an extensive, feature-packed resort right at the heart of the Kissimmee action. With its spa, restaurants, and blissful pool deck, it’s the perfect complement to the super-cute 2, 3, and 4-bed cottages that offer all mod cons, including a stylish kitchen. Regal Oaks is a gated community offering plenty of leisure facilities. Relax in the spacious living room, opening onto a large screened patio and Jacuzzi, or take a dip in the swimming pool and enjoy the resort’s lake views while the kids splash around in the supervised children’s pool, complete with waterslide.

Benefits of Booking with British Airways

There are all kinds of advantages to booking your holiday with British Airways. British Airways has an extensive flight network to Florida, including regular direct flights to Orlando, Tampa, and Miami. British Airways offers a full service across Business Class, Premium Economy, and Economy on all flights. All British Airways Holidays are ATOL protected, keeping you and your money safe. You can secure your package holiday with a low deposit from just £60 per person and pay off the rest in as many instalments as you like. Final payment is due 7 weeks prior to travel on long haul. With a dedicated 24-hour holiday helpline, British Airways Holidays have got you covered for any issues whilst you’re away, if your plans change, or the unexpected happens. A 23kg checked baggage allowance per person is included as standard on all British Airways Holidays bookings, not as an add-on. British Airways Holidays offer quality accommodation options to suit every budget, from 3* to 5* luxury. Partnering with Avis, British Airways Holidays offer fly-drives across the state. When booking flights and car hire together, all mandatory charges are included, and you’ll benefit from roadside assistance and 24-hour customer support.

Book Your Kissimmee Holiday in the British Airways May Sale

Flights + 7 nights stay for 2 adults and 2 children from £569 per person. T&Cs apply. ATOL protected. Sale ends 30 May. With sunny blue skies, winding rivers, sparkling lakes, world-famous theme parks, and larger-than-life attractions, there’s never been a better time to embrace beauty and adventure in Kissimmee.

Kissimmee attractions Kissimmee vacation Kissimmee theme parks Kissimmee hotels Kissimmee entertainment

News Source : Evening Standard

Source Link :Discover Kissimmee, the Florida city with a charm all of its own/