Kissimmee Deputies Report Finding Deceased Barbershop Owner, Jose Lebron, in Submerged Car

Missing barbershop owner found dead inside submerged car in Kissimmee, deputies say

The family and friends of Jose Lebron are mourning his tragic death after the 57-year-old owner of a barbershop in Kissimmee was found dead inside his submerged car. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said that Lebron went missing on August 22, and his family reported him missing two days later. After an extensive search, Lebron’s body was found inside his car in a retention pond near the intersection of Poinciana Boulevard and Crescent Lakes Way in Kissimmee on August 29.

The search for Jose Lebron

According to the authorities, Lebron was last seen leaving his barbershop on August 22. His family grew worried when he didn’t return home that evening, and they reported him missing to the police on August 24. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office launched an extensive search, which included aerial searches, ground searches, and searches of nearby bodies of water.

On August 29, a volunteer search team spotted Lebron’s car in a retention pond near the intersection of Poinciana Boulevard and Crescent Lakes Way. The authorities were immediately notified, and they recovered Lebron’s body from the submerged vehicle.

The aftermath of Jose Lebron’s death

The news of Jose Lebron’s death has shocked and saddened his family, friends, and customers. Lebron was a well-known figure in the Kissimmee community, where he had owned and operated his barbershop for more than 20 years. His customers described him as a kind and caring person who always had a smile on his face.

The authorities have not yet determined the cause of Lebron’s death, and the investigation is ongoing. However, they have ruled out foul play, and they believe that Lebron’s death was accidental.

The family and friends of Jose Lebron have set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of his funeral and to support his family during this difficult time. The page has already raised thousands of dollars, and many people have left messages of support and condolences for Lebron’s family.

A community mourns

Jose Lebron’s death has left a void in the Kissimmee community, where he was known and loved by many. His barbershop was a gathering place for people of all ages, races, and backgrounds, and he was always willing to lend an ear or offer a kind word to anyone who needed it.

As news of his death spread, many people took to social media to share their memories of Lebron and to express their condolences to his family. The hashtag #RIPJoseLebron began trending on Twitter, and many people posted photos and messages in honor of the beloved barbershop owner.

Jose Lebron’s death is a tragic loss for the Kissimmee community, but his legacy will live on through the memories and stories of those who knew him. He will be remembered as a kind and generous person who always put others first, and who made a positive impact on the lives of everyone he touched.

In conclusion

Jose Lebron’s death is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing the time we have with our loved ones. His family and friends are grieving his loss, but they are also grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received from the community.

Rest in peace, Jose Lebron. You will be missed.

