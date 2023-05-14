Kissing Booth Cast : Cast of The Kissing Booth

Exploring the Lives of the Kissing Booth Cast Members

The Kissing Booth Cast: Meet the Stars of the Netflix Hit

The Kissing Booth is a Netflix original movie that has taken the world by storm. The teen romantic comedy, based on the novel of the same name by Beth Reekles, became an instant hit when it was released in 2018. The film’s success led to a sequel, The Kissing Booth 2, which was released in 2020. Both films feature a talented cast of young actors who bring the characters to life. In this article, we’ll introduce you to the stars of The Kissing Booth franchise.

Joey King (Elle Evans)

Joey King stars as Elle Evans, the protagonist of The Kissing Booth. Elle is a high school student who runs a kissing booth at the school carnival with her best friend Lee. Joey King is a talented young actress who has appeared in many films and TV shows, including The Conjuring, Fargo, and The Act. She has received critical acclaim for her performances and has been nominated for several awards. Joey King is also a producer and has worked on several projects behind the scenes.

Joel Courtney (Lee Flynn)

Joel Courtney stars as Lee Flynn, Elle’s best friend since childhood. Lee is the son of the school’s vice principal and is popular among his peers. Joel Courtney is a talented actor who has appeared in several films and TV shows. He is best known for his role in the science fiction film Super 8. Joel Courtney has also appeared in the TV series The Messengers and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Jacob Elordi (Noah Flynn)

Jacob Elordi stars as Noah Flynn, Lee’s older brother and Elle’s love interest. Noah is a high school senior who has a reputation as a bad boy. Jacob Elordi is an Australian actor who made his film debut in the horror film Carpe Diem. He gained international recognition for his role in The Kissing Booth and has since appeared in several films and TV shows, including Euphoria and The Devil All the Time.

Meganne Young (Rachel)

Meganne Young stars as Rachel, Lee’s girlfriend. Rachel is a popular girl at school who is involved in the drama club. Meganne Young is a South African actress who has appeared in several TV shows and films. She is best known for her role in the TV series Black Sails. Meganne Young has also appeared in the films The Giver and The Challenger Disaster.

Stephen Jennings (Mr. Flynn)

Stephen Jennings stars as Mr. Flynn, the school’s vice principal and Lee’s father. Mr. Flynn is a strict but loving father who wants the best for his son. Stephen Jennings is a South African actor who has appeared in several films and TV shows. He is best known for his roles in the films District 9 and The Salvation. Stephen Jennings has also appeared in the TV series Black Sails and Dominion.

Carson White (Brad Evans)

Carson White stars as Brad Evans, Elle’s older brother. Brad is a college student who is home for the summer. Carson White is a relatively new actor who made his debut in The Kissing Booth. He has also appeared in the TV series The Rookie.

Taylor Zakhar Perez (Marco)

Taylor Zakhar Perez stars as Marco, a new student at school who becomes friends with Elle. Marco is a talented musician who performs at the school’s dance competition. Taylor Zakhar Perez is a relatively new actor who made his debut in The Kissing Booth 2. He has since gained a large following on social media.

Conclusion

The Kissing Booth franchise has become a global phenomenon, and the talented cast of young actors is a big reason for its success. Joey King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi, Meganne Young, Stephen Jennings, Carson White, and Taylor Zakhar Perez bring their characters to life and make the films a joy to watch. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for these talented actors.

What is the storyline of The Kissing Booth?

The Kissing Booth follows the story of a high school student named Elle, who falls in love with her best friend’s older brother. The two start a secret relationship, but things get complicated when their relationship becomes public.

Is The Kissing Booth based on a book?

Yes, The Kissing Booth is based on a novel of the same name written by Beth Reekles.

Who directed The Kissing Booth?

The Kissing Booth was directed by Vince Marcello.

Where was The Kissing Booth filmed?

The Kissing Booth was primarily filmed in Cape Town, South Africa.

Is there going to be a third installment in The Kissing Booth series?

Yes, a third installment in The Kissing Booth series has been confirmed and is set to be released in 2021.