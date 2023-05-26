Kitawak Shrine: A Guide to Finishing the Kitawak Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Complete the Kitawak Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is one of the best games in the series. And this is not surprising since the developers have made the open world even larger, the quests are even more interesting, and the puzzles are more difficult. Most of these puzzles are found in the Shrines, which are scattered around the world. And for completing them, you can get new equipment and Light of Blessing. However, some Shrines, like the Kitawak Shrine, can be a bit confusing. So, read on to find out how to complete Upward and Forward in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Kitawak Shrine Walkthrough

Luckily, the Kitawak Shrine isn’t hidden deep in caves or on islands in the sky. Therefore, you can get to it quite easily by going to the eastern part of the Gerudo region. It is on the cliff separating the Gerudo Desert and Lake Hylia. For your convenience, you can follow these coordinates:

How To Complete Upward and Forward Shrine

Kitawak Shrine has several puzzles for which you have to use Link’s new abilities. These puzzles are not very difficult but can keep you busy for quite some time. So follow our advice to complete the Upward and Forward Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

First Upward and Forward Puzzle

Use your Ultrahand to attach the platform to the “bridge.” After that, the “bridge” will fall, and you can go further.

Kitawak Shrine Treasure Chest

Take the platform from the “bridge” and attach it to the rotating gear on the left. Jump on it to get to the opposite platform. Climb the stairs and take 10 Arrows from the Treasure Chest. It is not a very valuable reward, but you will need them for the last puzzle.

Second Upward and Forward Puzzle

Jump back down and take the platform back with you. Now you need to attach the platform to the next “bridge” so that its far edge rises. Take another platform nearby and place it on the edge so that you can walk on it.

Third Upward and Forward Puzzle

You again need to take the platform and attach it to the springboard. Then stand on the edge of the springboard and shoot in the activation stone. It will launch you into the air, so you will fly to the end of the Shrine to get the Light of Blessing.

That’s all you need to know about how to complete Kitawak Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Follow our tips to solve the Shrine’s puzzles and get all the rewards. In the meantime, take a look at our guide on how to get Naydra’s Scale.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is available on Nintendo Switch.

Kitawak Shrine walkthrough Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Kitawak Shrine guide Tips for completing Kitawak Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Kitawak Shrine puzzle solutions in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Secrets and hidden treasures in Kitawak Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

News Source : The Nerd Stash

Source Link :How To Complete Kitawak Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom/