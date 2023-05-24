“Kitchen countertop cleaning tips”: Ways to effectively clean 7 varied kitchen countertop surfaces

The Rise of Porcelain Countertops in America

Porcelain countertops are not a new concept in the world of home design. They have been a popular choice in Europe for quite some time. However, in recent years, porcelain countertops have been gaining traction in America as well. This is due to the material’s durability, resistance to scratching, and ability to tolerate high heats. In addition, porcelain countertops offer a sleek and modern look to any kitchen or bathroom.

According to Lori Shapiro, the public relations manager at countertop-maker Caesarstone, porcelain countertops are becoming increasingly popular in America. This is due to their durability and low maintenance. They are also resistant to chipping, cracking, and staining, making them an attractive option for homeowners who want a long-lasting countertop.

One of the main advantages of porcelain countertops is their durability. Unlike other materials, such as granite or marble, porcelain is highly durable and can resist scratching. This is due to the manufacturing process, which involves heating the material at high temperatures. The result is a dense and durable material that is ideal for use in the kitchen or bathroom.

Another advantage of porcelain countertops is their ability to tolerate high heats. This makes them ideal for use in the kitchen, where they can withstand hot pots and pans without being damaged. In addition, porcelain countertops are resistant to moisture, making them ideal for use in bathrooms and other areas where water is present.

Despite their durability, porcelain countertops still require proper cleaning and maintenance. According to Shapiro, it is important to avoid strong chemicals when cleaning porcelain countertops. Instead, homeowners should stick to dish soap and water or products with a neutral pH. One reliable option for stubborn spots is powdered Bar Keepers Friend, which can be sprinkled on a damp microfiber cloth and rubbed in a circular motion.

In addition to their practical benefits, porcelain countertops offer a sleek and modern look to any kitchen or bathroom. They come in a variety of colors and styles, making it easy to find the perfect match for any home decor. Porcelain countertops can also be made to mimic the look of other materials, such as marble or granite, at a fraction of the cost.

Despite the many advantages of porcelain countertops, there are some drawbacks to consider. For example, porcelain is a relatively hard material, which can make it difficult to install. This means that installation costs may be higher than for other materials. In addition, porcelain countertops can be prone to chipping or cracking if they are hit with a heavy object.

In conclusion, porcelain countertops are becoming an increasingly popular choice for homeowners in America. They offer a durable and low-maintenance option for kitchens and bathrooms, and their sleek and modern look can enhance the overall aesthetic of any home. While there are some drawbacks to consider, the benefits of porcelain countertops make them a worthwhile investment for any homeowner looking for a long-lasting and attractive countertop option.

