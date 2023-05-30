“Kitchen decluttering”: 5 items to eliminate from your kitchen for a more spacious feel

How to Make Your Kitchen Feel Bigger: 5 Items to Remove

One of the things we all want to achieve with our homes is a feeling of space, especially in smaller properties. The kitchen is one room in our home where plentiful space is required – so which items should we be taking away from this room, in order to make it feel bigger? Let’s hear what expert kitchen designers have to say.

1. Oversized Dining Tables

Though it may feel like a clever trick, oversized items don’t always make rooms feel bigger. In fact, according to Jen Nash, Senior Design Lead at Magnet, the opposite can often happen in a kitchen. ‘Squeezing in a large dining table with chairs will only overwhelm the space and make its flow impractical.’ In smaller spaces, she suggests installing folding dinner tables, or even a long, sturdy wooden shelf across the wall for use as a breakfast bar.

‘If you can squeeze in a table, it’s always best to opt for a rounded design, as the softer edges are less intrusive on the small space,’ she explained.

2. Small Flooring Tiles

Jen explains that in kitchens, certain design choices can also give the illusion of less space, even if your room is objectively a good size. Small kitchen floor tile ideas may make a room feel smaller than it really is. ‘Often, people think small floor tiles in a compact kitchen are the best option, as they are in proportion to the room. But in a small kitchen, the larger the floor tiles and the finer the grout lines, the more seamless and expansive a room will actually look and feel.’

‘Triangle grout lines, for example, will lead your eye along a galley kitchen and enhance the perspective and stretch of the room. Or, if you’d prefer to expand the width of the room, opt for hexagonal grout lines – these will deceive the eye into thinking the space is wider.’

3. Standalone Appliances

If you’re able to decide or change where your appliances (both large and small) go in your kitchen, Jen recommends hiding them away in order to make your kitchen feel double the size. ‘Standalone appliances such as fridges, freezers, and wine coolers are extremely bulky and occupy a lot of space, even in the largest of properties. Investing in integrated appliances, therefore, is a great way to free up floor space and create a more streamlined finish,’ she says.

Elizabeth Sherwin, Creative Director at NAKED Kitchens, agrees that too many appliances on your worktops will result in the room feeling smaller than it really is. ‘Reducing the number of items on show reveals the negative space, and this ‘breathing room’ allows the eye to focus, and therefore better appreciate the forms and finishes within the kitchen.’

4. Kitchen Islands

Ben Burbidge, MD at Kitchen Makers explained, ‘Kitchen islands have become a highly sought-after addition for all styles of kitchen. And they can be fantastically versatile and eye-catching, however, they don’t suit every space. Many kitchens would benefit from better flow with alternative layouts which offer similar characteristics. A peninsula, for example, can provide a better configuration in terms of making the space feel bigger in kitchens with a smaller footprint.’

5. Grand Fixtures

Unless your kitchen is seriously sizeable, Ben also advises that oversized items, such as lighting fixtures and artwork, can also do the opposite of the desired effect, making it feel smaller, rather than bigger. Oversized items can cause a room to feel more closed in, by drawing the eye to a certain area. ‘If you are set on including grand items like chandeliers or upholstered barstools, ensure the size suits the actual space, and is not too imposing,’ he says.

In conclusion, removing these items from your kitchen will help create a more spacious and functional area. A well-designed kitchen allows you to move around with ease and efficiency, making cooking and entertaining a pleasure. So why not try these tips and see how they can improve your kitchen’s appearance and functionality?

