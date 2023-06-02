Kitchen Knife Maintenance: Caring for Your Kitchen Knives: A Comprehensive Guide

Taking care of your kitchen knives is essential if you want them to last for years to come. Proper maintenance can ensure that your knives retain their sharpness, and that their quality doesn’t deteriorate prematurely. Here are some tips on how to care for your kitchen knives:

Clean And Dry Your Knives Promptly

After using your knives, you should hand-wash them with hot water and a mild dish detergent. Then, promptly dry them with a clean knife to prevent rusting. Never put your knives in the dishwasher as the harsh environment can negatively impact the steel quality of the blades.

Hone Your Knives After Every Use

Honing is re-aligning a bent or slightly dulled edge, whereas sharpening is removing metal along the bevels that create the edge. Ideally, you should hone your knives after each use. If you occasionally forget, though, and end up honing them after every few uses, your blades will forgive you. Just keep in mind that the more regularly you hone your knives, the less frequently they need to be sharpened. With the honing rod in your non-dominant hand, point the tool’s tip downward to rest on a nonslip surface, such as a damp kitchen towel. Then, in your dominant hold, hold your knife at a 14- to 18-degree angle and run the blade down the steel, moving it away from you; simultaneously, slide the knife diagonally from its heel toward its tip. Then, place the knife on the other side of the steel and repeat the process, alternating sides for a few swipes.

Sharpen Your Knives At Least Once A Year

Over time, your knives will start to lose their sharp factory edge, and that’s okay—that just means the blades have enjoyed regular use in your home kitchen. That also means it’s time to sharpen them, which isn’t a step you want to put off. Sharpening makes slicing and dicing easier and more precise, which means you don’t have to exert as much effort while cutting. And though it may sound counterintuitive, a sharp knife is actually safer to use than a dull one. How often you need to sharpen a knife comes down to a few factors. “It depends on how often the knife is used, on what kind of cutting board, by whom, and what knife is in question,” says Donald. “This is subjective, as different people have different standards for what feels sharp and what doesn’t.” As a rule of thumb, anywhere between once every few months to once a year should do the trick, depending on how often you use the knife.

Store Your Blades Properly

To give your knives a long life, you need to store them properly so that their blades are always protected. Among the most popular solutions are knife blocks, which can house a variety of different knives directly on your countertop. This method comes with a few downsides, though: Wooden blocks can be a breeding ground for bacteria and, in general, they’re difficult to clean. Additionally, knife blocks can take up a decent amount of space on your countertop. Instead, consider storing your knives on a magnetic knife strip like the Schmidt Brothers Acacia Wood Magnetic Wall Bar, which can be attached directly to your wall. Not only do knife strips clear up counter space, but they display your knife collection beautifully. And if you prefer to keep your knives tucked away in a drawer, you have options. You can protect them with knife guards, which slip over the blades.

In conclusion, taking care of your kitchen knives need not be intimidating. By following these simple steps of cleaning and drying your knives promptly, honing them after every use, sharpening them at least once a year, and storing them properly, you can ensure that your knives last for years to come. With proper maintenance, you can keep your high-quality knives looking and performing like new.

