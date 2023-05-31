“kitchen paint”: Discover the Best Type of Paint for Kitchens According to Professionals

The Best Types of Paint for Your Kitchen

Choosing the perfect paint color for your kitchen can be a daunting task, but it’s essential to consider the type of paint finish you want as well. Out of all the paint finishes available, the most popular for kitchen walls is satin paint. However, before indulging in painted kitchen ideas or painting kitchen cabinets, it’s crucial to consider what paint professionals have to say to avoid any renovation regrets and keep your busy kitchen looking its best for years to come.

Satin for the Best of Both Worlds

Painted walls near the sink or stove require a wipeable surface that can withstand cooking splatters, coffee spills, and scrapes from small appliances and utensils. Satin paint is slightly glossy, making it easy to clean and hides scuff marks well. According to Jon Christensen, a paint expert at Bidmii, “For kitchen walls, satin all the way. It’s durable and easy to clean. It has a slight gloss, which adds a nice aesthetic appeal. It also holds up well to scrubbing, making it a practical choice for high-traffic areas.”

Gloss/Semi-Gloss for a Sleek, Wipeable Finish

Matte emulsion creates a soft look, but it may not be the best choice for the hustle and bustle of a kitchen due to its lack of moisture and stain resistance. Gloss paint and semi-gloss are durable and able to withstand splashes and stains, making them a good choice for kitchen walls. Matt Hagens, founder of Mr Kitchen Faucets, describes gloss paint and semi-gloss as the “heavy cream” of kitchen paint. “Not only do they look sleek and shiny, but they’re also durable and pretty darn good at shrugging off splashes and stains.”

Chalk for a Matte Look

If you prefer a matte finish, Jon Christensen suggests using chalk paint instead. Chalk paint allows you to achieve the desired look without the need for a primer. However, it must be sealed correctly with wax or a topcoat, which may make it more high maintenance over time. Chalk paint is ideal for modern rustic and farmhouse kitchen schemes, with its textured finish and visible brush marks.

Is Matte Emulsion Okay for a Kitchen?

According to Gregg Cantor, CEO at Murray Lampert home remodeling, matte emulsion is not suitable for kitchen surfaces. “It is a very flat finish and is commonly used on interior surfaces that need to be touched up due to wear and tear.”

Is Satin or Eggshell Better for a Kitchen?

Either satin or eggshell will work for a kitchen, but satin is easier to clean. When painting a kitchen, it’s essential to use specialized kitchen paint or bathroom paint that can withstand moisture to prevent mold growth and peeling paint. With proper preparation, priming, and quality paint, eggshell or satin will be durable while bouncing light around and making cleaning the kitchen easier.

In conclusion, pick up paint color samples at Backdrop Home, paint sample charts at Benjamin Moore, or color cards from Farrow & Ball to help you decide. And if in doubt, choose something hard-wearing to prevent scuffs and stains on kitchen walls from becoming a daily worry.

