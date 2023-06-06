Kitkat Cake Recipe: Delightful Kitkat Chocolate Cake Recipe with Stunning Decoration

KitKat Chocolate Cake: A Delicious and Amazing Recipe

If you’re looking for a chocolate cake recipe that is easy to make and looks stunning, then you need to try the KitKat chocolate cake. This cake is not only delicious but also looks amazing, making it the perfect dessert for any occasion. In this article, we’ll be sharing our recipe for this delicious chocolate cake, complete with step-by-step instructions and tips for decorating it with KitKats.

Ingredients

Before you start baking, you’ll need to gather all the necessary ingredients. Here’s what you’ll need:

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups granulated sugar

¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 ½ teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup milk

½ cup vegetable oil

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup boiling water

4 packs of KitKat chocolate bars (12 bars in total)

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Instructions

Once you have all the ingredients, it’s time to start baking. Here’s how to make the KitKat chocolate cake:

Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C) and grease two 9-inch round cake pans with butter or cooking spray. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt until well combined. In a separate bowl, whisk together the milk, vegetable oil, eggs, and vanilla extract until well combined. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and stir until just combined. Gradually pour in the boiling water and stir until the batter is smooth and well combined. Divide the batter evenly between the two prepared cake pans and bake for 30-35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cakes comes out clean. Remove the cakes from the oven and let them cool in their pans for 10 minutes. Remove the cakes from their pans and let them cool completely on a wire rack. Meanwhile, break the KitKat bars into individual pieces. In a small saucepan, heat the heavy cream until it comes to a simmer. Remove the saucepan from the heat and stir in the chocolate chips until melted and smooth. Place one of the cooled cake layers on a serving plate or cake stand. Spread a layer of the chocolate ganache over the top of the cake layer. Place the second cake layer on top of the first and spread another layer of chocolate ganache over the top of the cake. Arrange the KitKat pieces around the side of the cake, pressing them gently into the ganache to secure them in place. Refrigerate the cake for at least an hour before serving to allow the ganache to set.

Tips for Decorating the KitKat Chocolate Cake

Here are some tips for decorating the KitKat chocolate cake:

Make sure the cake layers are completely cool before assembling the cake.

Use a serrated knife to level the cake layers if they have domed in the oven.

Use a cake turntable to make it easier to spread the ganache and arrange the KitKat pieces around the cake.

You can use a variety of different chocolate bars to decorate the cake, such as Twix, Snickers, or Milky Way.

For an extra special touch, tie a ribbon around the KitKat pieces to make the cake look like a present.

Conclusion

The KitKat chocolate cake is a delicious and impressive dessert that is sure to wow your friends and family. With its moist, rich chocolate cake layers and crunchy KitKat decorations, this cake is perfect for any special occasion. So why not give it a try and see how easy it is to make this amazing cake yourself?

