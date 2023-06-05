“Kitkat Ice Cream Recipe”: Homemade Chocolate Ice Cream with Only 3 Ingredients: KitKat Edition

Kitkat Ice Cream Recipe I Only 3 Ingredients Homemade Chocolate Ice Cream

Introduction

Ice cream is a favorite dessert for many people, especially during the hot summer months. However, buying ice cream from the store can be expensive and often contains additives and preservatives. Why not make your own homemade ice cream? It’s easy, and you can control the ingredients. In this article, we will share a simple Kitkat ice cream recipe that requires only three ingredients.

Ingredients

The three ingredients you need for this Kitkat ice cream recipe are:

2 cups heavy cream

1 can sweetened condensed milk

1 cup Kitkat bars, chopped into small pieces

Directions

In a mixing bowl, add 2 cups of heavy cream and whip it until it forms stiff peaks. This step will take around 5-7 minutes. Add 1 can of sweetened condensed milk to the whipped cream. Gently fold the condensed milk into the whipped cream until it’s fully combined. Add 1 cup of chopped Kitkat bars to the mixture. Gently fold the Kitkat pieces into the mixture. Pour the mixture into a freezer-safe container. Cover the container with a lid or plastic wrap. Freeze the mixture for at least 6 hours or overnight. Once frozen, the ice cream is ready to serve.

Tips

You can use any chocolate bar of your choice if you don’t have Kitkat bars.

Add some chocolate syrup or fudge sauce to the ice cream for an extra chocolatey flavor.

Try adding some chopped nuts or cookie crumbs to the ice cream for added texture.

For a softer ice cream consistency, let the ice cream sit at room temperature for a few minutes before serving.

Conclusion

Making homemade ice cream is an easy and fun activity that you can do with your family and friends. This Kitkat ice cream recipe requires only three ingredients and takes just a few minutes to prepare. The best part is that you can add your own twist to the recipe by incorporating your favorite toppings or flavors. So, give this recipe a try and enjoy a delicious homemade ice cream that’s sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Chocolate Kitkat Ice Cream Recipe Easy Homemade Ice Cream with Kitkat 3-Ingredient Kitkat Chocolate Ice Cream DIY Kitkat Ice Cream Recipe Creamy Kitkat Ice Cream Dessert

News Source : Sobia in the kitchen

Source Link :Kitkat Ice Cream Recipe I Only 3 Ingredients Homemade Chocolate Ice Cream/