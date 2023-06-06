Kittery Hotel Fire Claims Life of Virginia Man: Obituary of Daniel Clarke

Daniel Clarke Obituary

Daniel Clarke, a resident of Virginia, was tragically identified as the victim of the deadly hotel fire in Kittery. The fire broke out in the early hours of the morning, claiming the life of Clarke and injuring several other guests.

Clarke was known for his kind and generous spirit, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. He was a beloved member of his community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and authorities are working to determine the exact circumstances that led to this tragic event. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Clarke’s family and friends during this difficult time.

