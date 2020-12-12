Kiwi actor Mick Innes Death -Dead – Obituary : Kiwi actor Mick Innes has Died .
Kiwi actor Mick Innes has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.
Very sad to hear that Kiwi actor Mick Innes has passed away. International audiences will know him from HOUSEBOUND, but he was an iconic, anarchic presence in NZ for decades. A consummate performer and remarkable person, generous and thoughtful and game for anything. Major loss.
— Andrew Todd (@mistertodd) December 12, 2020
