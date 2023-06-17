KKK members threaten LGBTQ+ activists at Kentucky rally, pull gun on crowd

Kenneth Hutton : KKK members threaten LGBTQ+ rally goers in Kentucky, one pulls gun

According to a police report obtained by Raw Story, two individuals believed to be Ku Klux Klan members threatened attendees at a pro-LGBTQ+ rights rally in Kentucky on June 3, with one of them even drawing a gun. The police did not arrest them. The report identified one of the men as Kenneth Hutton, 44, who had previously worked for the city government of Corbin. The other man was identified as Clayton Segebart, 43. The small rally was in protest of anti-trans legislation proposed in Kentucky. The activists held signs in support of LGBTQ+ people, and while they expected some negative remarks, they did not expect to be terrorized. The incident has prompted activists to create a nonprofit called Queerr Appalachia, and a human rights march is planned for June 24 in Corbin. In the weeks following the incident, flyers supporting the Trinity White Knights of the Klu Klux Klan have shown up in Corbin.

Read Full story : KKK Members in Kentucky Pull Gun on LGBTQ Activists – Police Let Them Go /

News Source : Alex Cooper

Hate crime LGBTQ rights Police accountability Discrimination Civil rights