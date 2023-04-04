Klaus Teuber, Catan Creator, Dead at 70.

At 70 years of age, Klaus Teuber, the creator of Catan, has unfortunately passed away.

Klaus Teuber, the creator of the popular board game “Catan,” has passed away at the age of 70. The news was shared on Twitter by Jean Clare Sarmiento on April 4, 2023. Sarmiento’s tweet included a link to an article reporting on Teuber’s passing.

Teuber, who was born in Germany in 1952, launched the first version of “Catan” in 1995. The game quickly gained a following and has since become a classic in the board game world. “Catan” is a strategy game in which players compete to build settlements, trade resources, and grow their territories. The game has won multiple awards and has been translated into over 30 languages.

Teuber’s passing is a significant loss for the board game community. He was known for his innovative game design and his dedication to creating engaging and enjoyable gaming experiences. In a statement, the team at Catan GmbH, the company that produces the “Catan” game, thanked Teuber for his contributions and expressed their condolences to his family and friends.

The legacy of Klaus Teuber will live on through “Catan” and the countless gamers who have enjoyed the game over the years. Tributes to Teuber have poured in on social media, with many people sharing stories of how “Catan” has impacted their lives. Some have even credited the game with helping them bond with their families or make new friends.

Teuber’s passing serves as a reminder of the powerful impact that games can have on our lives. Whether it’s a board game, a video game, or a sport, games have the ability to bring people together and create lasting memories. Klaus Teuber’s contributions to the world of gaming will be remembered for years to come, and his influence has inspired countless game designers and players alike.

Source : @jeanclare

Creator of Catan, Klaus Teuber, has passed away at the age of 70 https://t.co/wezRSqcaXv — Jean Clare Sarmiento (@jeanclare) April 4, 2023

